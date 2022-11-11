iQOO 11 Spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; Premium, Gaming Phone Coming Soon News oi -Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is among the brands lined up to launch next-gen smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This includes the iQOO 11 series, tipped to include two models and launch in December. The vanilla iQOO 11 was just spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Can it take on similar flagships launching around the same time?

Like always, the Geekbench listing has revealed a couple of important details about the upcoming iQOO smartphone. Apart from the chipset, one can also see its performance score, RAM, and other details. That said, one can expect the iQOO 11 Pro to be more premium in terms of design, camera, and other factors.

iQOO 11 On Geekbench

The alleged iQOO 11 spotted on Geekbench featured the model number V2243A. The listing confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. One can expect an 8GB model as well in markets like India. The phone is expected to run Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

The alleged iQOO 11 on Geekbench benchmarking website revealed 1453 points in the single-core test. The phone scored 4660 on the multi-core test, which is quite impressive. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal much about the upcoming iQOO smartphone.

iQOO 11 Launch: What to Expect?

Nevertheless, the rumor mill has been buzzing about the upcoming iQOO 11 lineup. The iQOO 11 vanilla model is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

The iQOO 11 is also rumored to pack in a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. A 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling has also been spotted.

As a gaming smartphone, the iQOO 11 is said to bring in improved haptics and temperature control system. The phone will likely offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. One can also expect iQOO's signature liquid cooling technology to maintain the phone's temperature even during intense gaming sessions.

The iQOO 11 Pro is also expected to launch alongside in China. Interestingly, reports claim the iQOO 11 could launch as the iQOO 10 in India whereas the Pro model could launch with the iQOO 11 Pro moniker. More details are expected to surface ahead of the launch.

