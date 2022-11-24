iQOO 11 Official Renders Tease Cameras, Design: Premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phone Incoming News oi -Sharmishte Datti

iQOO 11 is all set to debut on December 2 in China and Malaysia. Ahead of the launch, the Vivo sub-brand has begun teasing the new smartphone. The brand even put up a dedicated landing page but was removed later. The official renders are now out, giving us an idea of what to expect. This includes a triple-camera setup, a BMW Motorsport design, and much more.

The iQOO 11 Pro is expected to be identical to the vanilla variant in terms of design and processor specification. A teaser video released officially highlights the design details of the upcoming QOO 11 smartphone.

iQOO 11 Series Officially Teased

The video showcases (via) one of the variants of the upcoming iQOO 11 series. A curved design and a premium build are evident. More importantly, one can also see the triple lines of the BMW Motorsport design highlighted on the white rear panel.

Additionally, the teaser also showcases the camera setup at the rear. One can see a triple-camera setup on the rectangular housing, which also includes the LED flash unit. Plus, the Vivo V2 ISP logo on the camera panel can be seen, promising an enhanced camera performance.

iQOO 11 Series Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming iQOO 11 series will draw power from the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This would make the device one of the first few phones to launch with the new processor.

iQOO is rumored to bring in a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. The more premium iQOO 11 Pro is rumored to pack in a 4,700 mAh battery paired with 200W fast charging support. One can also expect it to run Android 13 OS with the custom skin on top for both devices.

Additionally, the iQOO 11 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP macro sensor. The Pro variant could get more upgraded sensors. A 144Hz display with an in-display fingerprint sensor has also been rumored.

The iQOO 11 series will join the Vivo X90 series as among the first few phones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new lineup will launch on December 2 at 2:30 PM in China, and will eventually make its way to other markets.

