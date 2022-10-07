iQOO 11 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 120Hz 2K Display Coming ‘Very Soon’ In India News oi -Sharmishte Datti

iQOO has been steadily expanding its product offering with a new range of game-centric smartphones. The brand recently announced the iQOO 10 and 10 Pro models in China. Now, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro are said to debut in November or December in the home market, and eventually, make their way outside of China.

A tipster claims the upcoming iQOO 11 series will launch 'very soon' in India. If the new gaming phone launches in China in the coming months, we can expect the iQOO 11 and 11 Pro to launch in India and other markets in early 2023.

iQOO 11 Series India Launch Tipped

Popular tipster Paras Gulgani shared on Twitter that the new iQOO 11 series will launch very soon in India. In related news, a report from PriceBaba has revealed the official monikers of the upcoming smartphones. The report quotes firmware data, confirming the official model numbers of both smartphones.

If this is to be believed, the iQOO 11 vanilla model will have the model number iQOO I2209. On the other hand, iQOO I2212 is linked with the iQOO 11 Pro variant for the Indian region. The Chinese model numbers for both phones are IQOO V2243A and iQOO V2254A, respectively. The specs and features of the devices are identical, confirming that this is indeed the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro.

iQOO 11 Series Launch: What to Expect?

The rumor mill has been buzzing about the possible specs and features of the upcoming iQOO 11 series. The upcoming flagship is tipped to draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, making it a powerful device.

Up front, the new iQOO 11 series is said to flaunt the advanced and more immersive Samsung E6 AMOLED display. The vanilla model's display is expected to offer an FHD+ resolution whereas the Pro variant is expected to provide a 2K resolution. One can also expect the typical punch-hole cutout in the center of the display that houses the selfie camera.

One can also expect the iQOO 11 series to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a 144Hz PWM dimming to reduce flicker. If the new phones are tipped to debut in the coming months, we can expect official teasers and posters in the coming weeks, giving us an idea of what to expect.

