iQOO 3 5G Transformers Edition Slated For June 1 Launch
Earlier this year, iQOO introduced its first 5G enabled gaming smartphone dubbed iQOO 3 in India. It arrived as one of the most affordable game-oriented smartphones which offered features like the Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 48MP quad-camera setup. Now, the company has confirmed a special edition model in this lineup called the iQOO 3 Transformers version. The upcoming handset is slated to go on sale next month. Let's have a look at the details:
iQOO 3 5G Transformers Official Launch Details
The iQOO 3 5G Transformers edition is going to launch on June 1, 2020, in China. This special edition product will be sold in limited quantity and its arrival has been revealed via a post on Weibo. Currently, it is unknown if the company plans to bring this variant to other markets as well. Also, iQOO has shared a teaser that reveals the back panel of the handset.
Going by the image, the device will feature a Transformers logo at the rear panel alongside the iQOO branding. The back panel seems to have a carbon fiber textured design and an L-shaped quad-camera module on the top-left corner.
The power key and the volume rockers are seen on the right panel. That's all the primary detail this teaser image has shared on the design. The remaining aspects could be similar to the standard version.
iQOO 3 5G Specifications And Features
As far as its hardware is concerned, the device is said to pack similar hardware as the standard iQOO 3 5G but will have a higher RAM and storage configuration. The iQOO 3 5G Transformers version is said to arrive with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
The handset is expected to ship with the Android 10-based iQOO UI 1.0 skin. In the camera department, we might see the quad-camera setup to be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor with up to 20x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
It could flaunt a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and sport a punch-hole for the 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, a 4,440 mAh battery is expected to keep its lights on which will be backed by 55W FlashCharge technology.
