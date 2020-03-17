iQOO 3 Available With Discounts On Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale News oi-Karan Sharma

iQOO, today announced offers and discounts for its customers during the upcoming Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale which is scheduled from March 19 and ends on March 22, 2020. The company has recently launched its latest iQOO3 in India. Do note that the sale starts from March 18 at 8 PM for Plus members and midnight for other users.

iQOO3 Offers

During the four-day sale, the company is offering attractive discounts, exchange offers, cash backs and no-cost EMI on the iQOO3 smartphone. SBI customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 6,500 through their SBI credit cards.

The iQOO3 is listed for Rs. 36,990, the smartphone is also up for sale under exchange offer for your old smartphone and get an exchange value of Rs. 5,000. Prepaid customers can also avail flat Rs. 5,000 discount for their purchase.

The company is offering up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange of an old smartphone. Customer can also avail no-cost EMI option for 6 months.

To recall, the iQOO3 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities. Under the hood, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,440 mAh non-removable battery with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge. The smartphone is backed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The gaming smartphone also sports Monster Touch Buttons for better gaming experience, 4D Game Vibration, smooth 180Hz Touch response rate. On the optical from the smartphone offers quad-camera setup with 48 MP AI primary camera sensor with 20X digital zoom with Super Anti-shake features using EIS.

The iQOO3flaunts a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support. The smartphone will be available in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black color option. It is available in three variants - 8GB + 128GB-4G, 8GB + 256GB - 4G and 12GB + 256GB-5G priced at Rs. 36,990, Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 44,990 respectively.

