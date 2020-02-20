iQOO 3 Gaming Smartphone Tipped To Arrive Within Rs. 45,000 Price Point News oi-Karan Sharma

iQOO 3, the first gaming smartphone from Vivo is all set to launch in India on February 25. The smartphone is confirmed to feature both 4G and 5G support and it's was also going to be the first 5G smartphone in India, but Realme confirmed the launch of its Realme X50 Pro 5G a day before on February 24.

So, the iQOO 3 is not going to be the first 5G phone in the country. We have already witnessed a lot of speculation about the smartphone but there is no information on the pricing of the phone.

According to 91mobile report, the iQOO 3 5G variant will arrive with a price point of less than Rs. 45,000 and the 4G variant will be up for sale for Rs. 35,000. The highlights of the smartphone will be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, liquid cooling technology, 90Hz refresh rate display and a lot more.

The report also suggests that the phone will be up for sale in all offline and online retails platforms. The company has also joined hands with Flipkart to sell the gaming smartphone on the e-commerce platform. It seems that that the launch of the iQOO 3 is going to be a big competition to the existing flagship phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei, Asus, and more if the brand sticks with a correct price tag for the 4G variant.

iQOO 3 Confirmed Specifications

The company has already confirmed that the flagship smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and it will be juiced by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with latest 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The iQOO3 will pack a 90Hz refresh rate screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the optical front, the alleged gaming smartphone will feature quad-camera setup with a primary camera sensor of 48MP. But the 5G variant will sport a 64MP primary sensor. Besides, the smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,440 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Source

Best Mobiles in India