    iQOO 3 Neo 5G Will Likely Flaunt a 144Hz Display And UFS 3.1 storage

    By
    |

    The successor to the iQOO 3 gaming smartphone is confirmed to bring some major technical upgrades. The company took to Weibo to reveal some important specifications of the handset which is due to launch on April 23. As per the post, the iQOO 3 Neo 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. The handset will feature UFS 3.1 ultra-fast flash memory and will essentially be a 5G dual-mode mobile phone.

    iQOO 3 Neo 5G Will Likely Flaunt a 144Hz Display And UFS 3.1 storage

     

    The biggest change will be the game-centric higher refresh rate display, a FHD+ panel with impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, the first iQOO handset in India- the iQOO 3 offered a dated 60Hz refresh rate panel which failed to impress us.

    The iQOO 3 5G was launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 44,990 (12GB/256GB). The company also announced the 4G variants of the iQOO 3 priced at Rs. 36,990 (8GB/128GB) and Rs. 39,990 (8GB/256GB).

    Some previous reports suggest that the new iQOO gaming smartphone will offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The smartphone is speculated to ship with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around iQOO UI skin. Remaining features like battery, selfie, camera, connectivity, and security are yet to be revealed.

    Well, iQOO hasn't shared any official updates on the India launch of the upcoming iQOO 3 Neo 5G smartphone. We expect the company to bring the gaming smartphone to India once things get back to normal.

    The lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has hit the technology industry hard. The smartphone makers have suspended all on-ground activities and launch events. Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme have postponed their major launch events. Even after the lockdown ends, the brands will most likely host online-only launch events to prevent further spread of the novel Coronavirus.

     

    As far as upcoming launch events are concerned, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8-series tomorrow at an online-only launch event. The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and possibly a slightly affordable version of the OnePlus 8 handset.

    The launch event will start at 8:30 pm (IST). It will go live on the company's official website https://www.oneplus.in/launch and on the OnePlus official YouTube handle.

    Read More About: iqoo gaming news smartphone android
    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 13:24 [IST]
