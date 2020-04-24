iQOO 3 Price Slashed In India Within Two Months Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched its first smartphone in India - iQOO 3 in 4G and 5G variants earlier this year with the cost of Rs. 36,990. The recent GST rate hike on smartphones has raised the starting price to Rs. 38,990. But now, 2 months later after the launch, iQOO has announced price reductions on all variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone.

The iQOO 3 4G with storage 8GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs. 34,990 against the previous sale price Rs. 38,990. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 37,990, against the previous sale price of Rs 41,990. The top-end 5G variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is now priced at Rs. 44,990 (this was the launch price), the previous sale price was Rs. 46,990 (after GST rate hike). This means IQ3 got Rs. 4,000 price reduction now in India.

The new prices are applicable from today. However, the phone will be available in Flipkart and the company's online stores but the e-commerce companies cannot sell "non-essential" goods during this nationwide lockdown.

The company has also declared that the iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive the Android 11 update and regular protection and air (OTA) updates for 3 years.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification for a high-speed range of video-content playback.

According to the company, the device has a 180Hz super touch response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 percent compared to a screen with a 120hz touch response rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and the feature also includes a quad-camera setup - 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto, 13MP super wide-angle camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

The device has fuelled by a 4,440 mAh battery and it also appears with the latest 55W super flash charge technology that can charge up to 50 percent of the battery within 15 minutes.

Best Mobiles in India