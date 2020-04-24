ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iQOO 3 Price Slashed In India Within Two Months Of Launch

    By
    |

    iQOO launched its first smartphone in India - iQOO 3 in 4G and 5G variants earlier this year with the cost of Rs. 36,990. The recent GST rate hike on smartphones has raised the starting price to Rs. 38,990. But now, 2 months later after the launch, iQOO has announced price reductions on all variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone.

    iQOO 3 Price Slashed In India Within Two Months Of Launch

     

    The iQOO 3 4G with storage 8GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs. 34,990 against the previous sale price Rs. 38,990. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 37,990, against the previous sale price of Rs 41,990. The top-end 5G variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is now priced at Rs. 44,990 (this was the launch price), the previous sale price was Rs. 46,990 (after GST rate hike). This means IQ3 got Rs. 4,000 price reduction now in India.

    The new prices are applicable from today. However, the phone will be available in Flipkart and the company's online stores but the e-commerce companies cannot sell "non-essential" goods during this nationwide lockdown.

    The company has also declared that the iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive the Android 11 update and regular protection and air (OTA) updates for 3 years.

    The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification for a high-speed range of video-content playback.

    According to the company, the device has a 180Hz super touch response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 percent compared to a screen with a 120hz touch response rate.

    The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and the feature also includes a quad-camera setup - 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto, 13MP super wide-angle camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

     

    The device has fuelled by a 4,440 mAh battery and it also appears with the latest 55W super flash charge technology that can charge up to 50 percent of the battery within 15 minutes.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iqoo smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X