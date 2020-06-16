iQOO 3 Pro Expected To Come With Snapdragon 865 Plus Chipset News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO 3 Pro phone soon. The phone is said to arrive as a gaming version of the Vivo X50, which was recently launched in China. Recently, a tipster revealed the expected features and price of the upcoming iQOO 3 Pro.

On the other hand, Qualcomm is holding an event on June 17 to announce new chipsets. The Snapdragon 775G upper-midrange chipset is expected to be launched in the event.

There are rumors that the company will also announce the Snapdragon 865 Plus which will come as an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865 which launched in December.

This chipset might be used in the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3. Even the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, which will launch in July, is expected to come with the same chipset. According to the new leak, that the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset will also run the iQOO 3 Pro.

Expected Price Of iQOO 3 Pro

The phone is likely to available in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will come with a price of 3,998 Yuan, while 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost at 4,298 Yuan and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be available with a price tag of cost 4,698 Yuan.

Expected Specifications Of iQOO 3 Pro

According to the leak, the iQOO 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch S-AMOLED Samsung E3 display which is already available in the Vivo X50. The display will offer a 180Hz touch sampling rate and the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with a rapid charger.

It is said to use the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC which will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. However, the device will not have a microSD card slot. Coming to the software, the device is likely to run on Android 10 OS.

For photography, the iQOO 3 Pro will come with a triple camera system which includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP Samsung S5K4L6 portrait lens.

On the front, the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will also support liquid cooling technology, X-axis linear motor, super line dual stereo speakers, and NFC. However, the company has not confirmed anything about the features and price of the phone.

Best Mobiles in India