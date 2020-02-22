iQOO 3 Hands-On Video Teaser Confirms 48MP Quad-Camera Setup, Rear panel Design News oi-Karan Sharma

iQOO Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its first smartphone in India and the company has already started teasing the phone on its official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles. There are numerous leaks and speculation surfaced on the web. The iQOO 3 is slated to launch on February 25, ahead of the launch the company has released a new hands-on video teaser revealing the retail box of the phone.

However, the company has cleverly blurred the smartphone so that the design of the phone will not get revealed before the launch. However, the company has released a new video disclosing the design of the smartphone in renders. The video shows the quad-camera setup at the rear panel, a punch-hole camera, and black textured back design.

Earlier, the iQOO released an official hands-on video of the smartphone on its Weibo page, but the company has made sure that the design of the device will not be revealed in the video. The video shows some people getting the hands-on experience of the device.

On February 20, the company posted another video teaser revealing the rear panel of the phone, confirming the quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. The camera module is placed on the top-left corner of the device in a square-shape along with an LED Flash. The smartphone was teased with a textured rear panel with different looks. One was shown with a criss-crossed pattern and another with the paint-splash look.

The smartphone is also confirmed to support 5G connectivity, and it will be among the few smartphones in India to launch with 5G. However, there is no use of 5G support for now because the telecom operators have not started the 5G trails so far in the country and DoT has also called off for a meeting to discuss the roadmap.

Besides, the iQOO 3 will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display and the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 12GB of RAM. On the software part, the smartphone is said to run on Android 10 on top of iQOO U. The iQOO 3 is said to be fuelled by a 4,400 mAh non-removable battery with 55W fast charging support.

