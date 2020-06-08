iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange Color Model To Launch In India On June 11 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched its first smartphone in India - iQOO 3 in 4G and 5G variants earlier this year. Now, the iQOO 3 will soon launch in a new Volcanic Orange color variant in India. The gaming phone is already available in India in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black color options.

The new variant of the smartphone will be available for purchase from June 11 in both 128GB and 256GB variants. The Price for the phone will start at Rs. 34,990.

iQOO 3 Specifications

The iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for security purpose. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device packs a 4,440 mAh battery with the latest 55W super flash charge technology that can charge up to 50 percent of the battery within 15 minutes.

In terms of optics, it has a quad rear camera setup on its back panel. The setup includes a 48MP main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, it has a 16MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.

The iQOO 3 5G model features are similar to the regular variant. However, it has an Autobots logo on its backside. Now, the back design looks like a carbon fiber-like finish.

Now, the power button on the right of the phone includes an orange color scheme. Coming to the software, the iQOO 3 5G runs on Android 10 out of the box but the UI looks different.

Best Mobiles in India