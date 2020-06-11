iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Model Available For Purchase In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched its first smartphone in India - iQOO 3 in 4G and 5G variants earlier this year. The company launched a new color variant of the iQOO 3 in India. The new Volcanic Orange color model is now available for purchase through Flipkart. The phone is already available in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black color options.

The new model of the iQOO 3 comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,990 for 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 37,990.

Coming to the offer, customers can get Rs. 3,000 off on ICCI bank credit cards, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI transactions on Flipkart. The Flipkart is also offering 5% off with help of Axis bank buzz credit card and up to Rs. 13,950 discount on exchange.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 10 out of the box but the UI looks different.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It packs a 4,440 mAh battery with the latest 55W super flash charge technology that can charge up to 50 percent of the battery within 15 minutes.

For photography, it has a quad rear camera setup on its back panel. The setup includes a 48MP main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, it has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

Best Mobiles in India