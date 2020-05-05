ENGLISH

    iQOO 3 With Revamped Price Up For Sale In India

    By
    |

    iQOO recently debuted in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its first 5G smartphone the iQOO 3. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, OMEs were unable to sell their phones online and offline.

    However, now the Indian Government has allowed the e-commerce websites to sell non-essential goods in green and orange zones. In a new report, iQOO has come up with a revised price of the smartphone on Flipkart. The company mention that the delivery of the orders will be restricted to pin codes falling in the Green and orange zones.

    According to the recent guidelines by the government, regions listed as the red zones will still face restrictions. Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Amazon India and Flipkart can start taking orders for non-essential goods including laptop, TVs, smartphones, electronics, and more.

    iQOO 3 Price In India

    iQOO India has shared a post on its official Twitter handle stating that the iQOO 3 is back on Flipkart only for selected pin codes. The smartphone recently received a price cut in India and now it is available for sale at Rs. 34,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option is listed for Rs. 37,990 and the top-end models with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is up for grabs at Rs. 44,990.

    iQOO 3 Specifications

    As far as specifications are concerned, the iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. On the inside, the smartphone is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

     

    It features a single punch-hole camera cut out display equipped with 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with 48MP primary sensor + 13MP telephoto lens, with 20X zoom, 13MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

    Besides, the iQOO 3 comes with dedicated dual pressure-sensitive buttons placed on the smartphone's side frame. "These Monster Touch buttons allow easy multi-finger operations while gaming, which also helps ease the effort of your thumb," reads the official website.

    The iQOO 3 is fuelled by a 4,440 mAh non-removable battery with 55W FlashCharge support. It runs Android 10 on top of iQOO UI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
