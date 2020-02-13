IQOO 3 With Snapdragon 865 Confirmed To Launch In India Via Flipkart News oi-Karan Sharma

IQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that its first product - iQOO 3 will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com from this month. The company claims that the smartphone will be India's first device with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset providing 5G capabilities.

The upcoming iQOO 3 smartphone is said to hit the premium smartphone segment in the Indian market. Apart from being India's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the company also claims that the iQOO 3 feature enhanced performance, camera, long-lasting battery, and premium gaming experience.

It seems that the brand is planning to offer a strong portfolio of devices in India which can be expected to arrive with high-end capabilities. The brand's motto is "I Quest On and On".

iQOO 3 Expected Specifications

iQOO 3 was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmark on which it was disclosed that the phone will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage along with 5G connectivity support. The listing also revealed that the iQOO 3 will run on Android 10 on top of FunTouch OS.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. On the optical front, the device is speculated to pack a quad-camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary sensor +13 MP periscope lens + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it will house a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the iQOO 3 is fuelled by a 4,370 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. The smartphone is tipped to launch in China on February 25 at 12 PM IST and 2:30 PM as per China timing. According to the rumors the company is said to launch the device under 40K category in India. However, so far there is no information about the India launch date.

