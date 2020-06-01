iQOO 3 Witness Major Price Drops For Indian Market; New Price And Deals News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched its first smartphone in India - the iQOO 3 in 4G and 5G variants in February. The phone is available in three variants including an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, the mid-variant provides 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and the top variant comes with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top variant comes with 5G support and the other two variants are 4G supported.

In April two months later after the launch, the company announced price reductions on all variants. There was a Rs. 4,000 discount for its 4G variants and an Rs. 2,000 discount for its 5G variants.

The iQOO 3 4G variants 128GB storage and 256GB storage were launched at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 39,990 respectively. After the increase of GST, the price was Rs. 38,990 and Rs. 41,990 respectively. In April, prices were again at Rs. 34,990, and Rs. 37,990.

There is an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 via Flipkart on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, or Debit Card EMI transactions.

Now both models are available with a price tag of Rs. 31,990 and Rs. 34,990 respectively.

The iQOO 3 5G comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with a price tag of Rs 44,990. As a result of the increase in GST, the price of this variant reached at Rs. 46,990. Again, in April it was dropped to Rs. 44,990.

Now, the 5G variant will be available for Rs. 41,990 with the new offer on Flipkart.

Key Specifications Of iQOO 3

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 flaunts a Full HD+ 6.44-inch S-AMOLED punch-hole display.

The company recently declared that the iQOO 3 will receive the Android 11 and regular protection and air (OTA) updates for 3 years.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Coming to optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup which comprises a 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto, 13MP super wide-angle lens, and 2MP bokeh camera in the back panel. On the front side, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The device draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 55W charger.

Best Mobiles in India