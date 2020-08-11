ENGLISH

    iQOO 5 BMW Edition Launch Confirmed; To Debut Alongside Standard iQOO 5 On August 17

    By
    |

    iQOO is launching its next-generation 5G gaming smartphone called the iQOO 5 on August 17. The company is now said to launch another smartphone on the same date. The other device which is said to debut is the iQOO 5 BMW Edition. The upcoming model's arrival has been tipped by the company itself via Weibo.

    iQOO 5 BMW Edition Launch Confirmed On August 17

     

    iQoo 5 Official Launch Date

    A Weibo post share by the company has confirmed the launch of the iQOO 5 BMW Motorsport Edition alongside the standard model on the aforementioned date. The company has scheduled an online launch event which will begin at 2.30 pm (12 pm IST) in China.

    The teaser video shared doesn't reveal the new design elements, but shows a race car by BMW indicating a design inspired by the racing car. No other detail has been revealed as of now.

    Therefore, it remains to be seen if this model comes with an identical set of hardware as the standard iQOO 5 or not. It could be a possibility that the iQOO 5 BMW Edition could come with higher RAM and storage capacity than the standard model. But, we are just speculating the same and will have to wait for the company to give any confirmation.

    Just to recap, the iQOO 5's features were recently tipped by Master Lu benchmark website. As per the listing, the smartphone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device is further said to be equipped by 120Hz display which will be could be a Super AMOLED panel.

    The device has also cleared 3C certification in China ahead of the official launch. As per the 3C database, the handset will come with 55W fast charging technology. Also, the handset is expected to ship with Android 10 OS.

    Read More About: iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
    X