iQOO 5 Series Backed By Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price And Specifications

iQOO has officially announced its new gaming smartphone series called the iQOO 5. The company has launched the iQOO 5 and the iQOO 5 Pro in China. The new lineup comes as company's flagship offering backed with features like a 120Hz FHD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. What else does the successor to the iQOO 3 series offer; let's find out:

iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro Full Specifications And Features

Both smartphones have an identical set of hardware. The company has fitted a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels on both units. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution and has a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, both smartphones' display comes with HDR 10 certification, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The other common features on both smartphones are the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired up with Adeno 650 GPU.

Both smartphones come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. Notably, there is no external microSD card support on both smartphones. Software is also the same on both smartphones, i.e, Android 10 based iQOO UI skin.

Speaking of the optics, the standard iQOO 5 will ship with a triple-lens setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor with 20X zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP snapper upfront packed inside the waterdrop notch.

The iQOO 5 Pro also has a triple-lens camera module where the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors are the same. However, it has an 8MP periscope sensor that offers 5x optical and 60x digital zoom feature. Backing up the iQOO 5 series is a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

iQOO 5 Series Price And Sale Offers

The standard iQOO 5 is priced at RMB 3,998 (approx Rs. 43,078) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM+ 128GB model is priced at RMB 4,298 (approx Rs. 43,316), while the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will cost RMB 4,598 (approx. Rs. 49,549).

On the other hand, the iQOO 5 Pro's 8GB RAM model is priced at RMB 4,998 (Rs. 53,852), while the 12GB RAM model is announced for RMB 5,498 (approx Rs. 59,247) in China. The company is yet to announce the availability of the iQOO 5 series in India and remaining markets.

