ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iQOO 5 Series Backed By Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    iQOO has officially announced its new gaming smartphone series called the iQOO 5. The company has launched the iQOO 5 and the iQOO 5 Pro in China. The new lineup comes as company's flagship offering backed with features like a 120Hz FHD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. What else does the successor to the iQOO 3 series offer; let's find out:

    iQOO 5 Series Backed By Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official

     

    iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro Full Specifications And Features

    Both smartphones have an identical set of hardware. The company has fitted a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels on both units. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution and has a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

    Additionally, both smartphones' display comes with HDR 10 certification, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The other common features on both smartphones are the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired up with Adeno 650 GPU.

    Both smartphones come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. Notably, there is no external microSD card support on both smartphones. Software is also the same on both smartphones, i.e, Android 10 based iQOO UI skin.

    Speaking of the optics, the standard iQOO 5 will ship with a triple-lens setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor with 20X zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP snapper upfront packed inside the waterdrop notch.

    The iQOO 5 Pro also has a triple-lens camera module where the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors are the same. However, it has an 8MP periscope sensor that offers 5x optical and 60x digital zoom feature. Backing up the iQOO 5 series is a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

    iQOO 5 Series Price And Sale Offers

     

    The standard iQOO 5 is priced at RMB 3,998 (approx Rs. 43,078) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM+ 128GB model is priced at RMB 4,298 (approx Rs. 43,316), while the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will cost RMB 4,598 (approx. Rs. 49,549).

    On the other hand, the iQOO 5 Pro's 8GB RAM model is priced at RMB 4,998 (Rs. 53,852), while the 12GB RAM model is announced for RMB 5,498 (approx Rs. 59,247) in China. The company is yet to announce the availability of the iQOO 5 series in India and remaining markets.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X