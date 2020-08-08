ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iQOO 5 Specifications Tipped Via Benchmark Website; Likely To Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC

    By
    |

    iQOO is all ready to launch a new gaming smartphone called the iQOO 5. The smartphone is said to debut on August 17. A recent leak confirmed the presence of a whopping 120W fast charging support. Now, the device has been spotted at a mobile benchmark website which gives us some insight into the expected hardware. Let's have a look at the details:

    iQOO 5 Specifications Tipped Via Benchmark Website: Report

     

    iQOO 5 Expected Features

    The iQOO 5 has been spotted with the V2024A model number at Master Lu mobile benchmark website. This same model number was tipped earlier as well. As per the listing, the smartphone will ship with a display bearing a resolution of 1080 x 2346 pixels.

    The listing does not give out any detail such as the size and panel type of the display. However, the device is likely to be the flagship model packed with a Super AMOLED display. It remains to be seen if there will be a punch-hole design or a traditional dot notch.

    Additionally, the iQOO 5's Master Lu benchmark website suggests there will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a base frequency of 2.84GHz. It was previously tipped to be backed by the Snapdragon 865+ processor. The device is further listed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

    It is currently not known how much storage expansion it will support. We can expect t smartphone to come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS. Coming to the benchmark scores, the iQOO 5 has achieved 480,403 points on Master LU website. If we talk about the specifics, the device logged 139,720 points in the CPU test, 229,986 points in the GPU test, 43,734, and 66,963 points in the RAM and storage test respectively.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X