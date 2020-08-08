iQOO 5 Specifications Tipped Via Benchmark Website; Likely To Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is all ready to launch a new gaming smartphone called the iQOO 5. The smartphone is said to debut on August 17. A recent leak confirmed the presence of a whopping 120W fast charging support. Now, the device has been spotted at a mobile benchmark website which gives us some insight into the expected hardware. Let's have a look at the details:

iQOO 5 Expected Features

The iQOO 5 has been spotted with the V2024A model number at Master Lu mobile benchmark website. This same model number was tipped earlier as well. As per the listing, the smartphone will ship with a display bearing a resolution of 1080 x 2346 pixels.

The listing does not give out any detail such as the size and panel type of the display. However, the device is likely to be the flagship model packed with a Super AMOLED display. It remains to be seen if there will be a punch-hole design or a traditional dot notch.

Additionally, the iQOO 5's Master Lu benchmark website suggests there will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a base frequency of 2.84GHz. It was previously tipped to be backed by the Snapdragon 865+ processor. The device is further listed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

It is currently not known how much storage expansion it will support. We can expect t smartphone to come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS. Coming to the benchmark scores, the iQOO 5 has achieved 480,403 points on Master LU website. If we talk about the specifics, the device logged 139,720 points in the CPU test, 229,986 points in the GPU test, 43,734, and 66,963 points in the RAM and storage test respectively.

