iQOO 7 Apears At Geekbench Ahead Of January 11 Launch

iQOO is gearing up to start its innings in 2021 with the launch of a new flagship smartphone called the iQOO 7. The device is slated for January 11 launch in China. It has been popping up via leaks consistently and has also bagged a few certifications online. The device has now visited Geekbench ahead of its launch.

iQOO 7 Spotted At Geekbench

The iQOO 7 has been listed at Geekbench with the V2049A model number. It previously got benchmarked via AnTuTu with the same model number. According to Geekbench, the smartphone will be launching with a Snapdragon processor.

The motherboard 'Lahaina' mentioned in the database is associated with Qualcomm's new flagship chipset, i.e, Snapdragon 888 SoC. This processor will have eight cores and will clock over 1.80GHz.

The iQOO 7 will be arriving with 12GB RAM. The storage capacity is unspecified as of now. Just for reference, the same RAM configuration was tipped by the AnTuTu benchmark website as well. The listing also suggests that the device will boot on Android 11 OS.

Coming to the benchmark results, the device has scored 1,125 points in the single-core test on Geekbench. While in the multi-core test, the smartphone has scored 3,637 points. Since the handset has surfaced multiple times via leaks, the other features are also known.

As per the previous leaks, the iQOO 7 will be launching with three back cameras. The device will have a 48MP primary sensor with OIS. The details on the remaining camera sensor are yet to be revealed. Some details could emerge soon.

The handset is further said to ship with a 6.56-inch display. It is expected to be an AMOLED panel that will feature a punch-hole positioned at the center-top. It will have an FHD+ resolution and also have an integrated fingerprint scanner for security.

