iQOO 8 Display Details Revealed; 10-bit LTPO Panel With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know iQOO is gearing up to launch the successor of the iQOO 7 series dubbed the iQOO 8. The smartphone is confirmed to launch at the ChinaJoy conference, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 2. Do note that, the brand did not explicitly reveal the exact name of the device.

Given the multiple leaks, it is believed to be the company's next flagship phone iQOO 8. Besides, the phone has also been teased by the company, revealing its features. Now, fresh information has revealed the display features of the upcoming iQOO smartphone. Let's dive into details.

iQOO 8 Display Details

The information comes on the light via tipster Abhishek Yadav, which reveals the iQOO 8 series will feature a 2K E5 display that will be an AMOLED 10-bit panel. Further, the upcoming iQOO 8 series is said to make use of LTPO technology for variable refresh rate that will switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. The exact screen size is still unknown; However, the phone is expected to sport a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor.

iQOO 8: What We Know So Far

The device is also confirmed to be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset which will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. We expect to get more other storage models as well. It is also said to come with 4GB of virtual RAM support.

Moreover, the phone is rumored to get its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Besides, the phone is said to run Android 11-based OriginOS. Apart from this nothing more is known about the upcoming iQOO 8. The camera features are also under wraps. As we are moving close to the launch so expect to get more intel ahead of launch.

iQOO 8: What We Think

The pricing details are unknown as of now. However, looking at the features, we can say it will be the most premium device from the brand so far. Besides, the upcoming iQOO smartphone is believed to compete with other premium brand's smartphones. It is also important to note that the same LTPO technology is also used on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India