iQOO 8 Fresh Leak Confirms Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, 2K Display; What Else Is Expected?

iQOO is all set to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone called iQOO 8. The company has already started dropping teasers and has revealed some of the key specifications. The device is slated for an August 4 launch. The device is confirmed to be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm's latest premium Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The iQOO 7's successor is said to debut initially in China before a global launch. In the latest developments, the device's moniker has been confirmed along with a few other specs.

iQOO 8 Key Features Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

A new leak on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by a tipster called WHYLAB confirms the iQOO 8's moniker. The tipster reaffirms the August 4 launch date. The leak suggests the launch event would be hosted at 2.30 PM China time (12 PM IST). The company might stream the event live on its official YouTube channel. However, the same hasn't been confirmed by iQOO as of now.

This leak hints at 100W+ fast charging speeds. However, the battery capacity isn't revealed. The tipster has also suggested a periscope camera. Separately, another popular Chinese tipster called Digital Chat Station has detailed some more iQOO 8 specifications via a screenshot of the settings page.

Is It The Most Premium Offering?

According to the leaked screenshot, the iQOO 8 will bear the V2141A model number. This is key information that would help us verify future leaks where the device receives its certification via different mobile authentication platforms. Coming to the leaked specs, the iQOO 8 setting's page screenshot confirms a 2K display with 3200 x 1440 pixels screen resolution.

The screenshot re-confirms the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor which have been revealed already. The octa-core chipset has a clock speed of 3.0GHz and will be paired with 12GB RAM. The device will also have an expandable RAM option of up to 4GB. This is most likely the virtual RAM option.

Additionally, the device is said to come with 256GB onboard storage. The firmware listed is Android 11 OS with Origin OS interface on top. The battery capacity isn't mentioned here as well. But it shouldn't be long before we get the remaining details.

The currently leaked details hint at a high-end variant that brings some major upgrades over its predecessor. As of now, the display, processor, and charging speeds is what hints at the most premium offering by iQOO yet. It remains to be seen if the company introduces a Special Edition as well similar to the previous-gen series.

