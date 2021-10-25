iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Legend India Launch Imminent; What All To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO had launched the premium-grade iQOO 8 series in its home country China a few months back. Since then, the rumor mill is consistently giving hints at the iQOO 8 Legend in the Indian market as well. It has been reported the company might rebrand the iQOO 8 Pro as the iQOO 8 Legend in the country. A new report has now revealed the expected timeline for the upcoming lineup in India.

When Is iQOO 8 Series Launching In India?

A report via 91Mobiles suggests that both iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend will be announced by October end or the first half of November in India. The company has not yet confirmed this report.

However, the publication suggests this information comes via industry sources. Therefore, the authenticity of this leak can be backed. And since the timeline is approaching, iQOO might soon make an official announcement confirming the exact launch date for the

iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend in the Indian market.

Nevertheless, it is being speculated that both smartphones will be equipped with the same set of internals as the international models.

iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Legend Expected Features

The iQOO 8 will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC which has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM support. The device will be packed with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution and a punch-hole camera cutout. The panel will have an integrated fingerprint scanner for security and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 8's imaging setup will have a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The device will feature a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 8 Legend (iQOO 8 Pro) will have a 120Hz AMOLED display (6.78-inches). The Samsung E5 AMOLED panel will have HDR 10+ support and 517 PPI density. This model's imaging setup will have a 50MP Sony IMX766V main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera here will be the same 16MP snapper as the vanilla model. Batter driving this unit will also be bigger (4,500 mAh) with 120W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India