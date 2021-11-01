iQOO 8 Legend India Launch Confirmed Via IMEI Database; Features To Expect News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is ready to refresh its product portfolio in India with the launch of the iQOO 8 series. The company is also expected to be working on the iQOO 9 series as one of the variants got spotted at the IMEI database. However, the former series comprising the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend will be launched first. In the latest development, the latter has been spotted confirming an upcoming launch.

iQOO 8 Legend India Launch Confirmed

The iQOO 8 Legend has now made an appearance at the IMEI database. The device has been listed on the platform with the iQOO I2017 model number. This same model number was earlier spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification website. While the IMEI listing doesn't reveal the exact launch date, it is an indication of imminent arrival. It is worth mentioning that the iQOO 8 series in China doesn't have the 'Legend' variant.

Rather, it comprises the iQOO 8 Pro alongside the vanilla model. The rumors suggest the iQOO 8 Legend is nothing but the rebranded iQOO 8 Pro. This allows us to guess what specifications we can expect from the iQOO 8 Legend.

iQOO 8 Legend Expected Specifications

The iQOO 8 Legend if debuts as the rebranded iQOO 8 Pro, we can expect the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor under the hood. The standard model will likely have the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will be launched with up to 12GBLPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The firmware would be Android 11 OS topped with an OriginOS interface.

The iQOO 8 Legend can be expected to ship with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display which will support 1440 x 3200 pixels QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole will house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The remaining imaging setup will also be identical here to the iQOO 8 Pro where the primary lens would be a 50MP IMX766V primary lens along with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera setup will also feature an additional 16MP sensor for depth effects. The battery powering the iQOO Legend would measure 4,500 mAh which will be combined with 120W fast charging technology.

