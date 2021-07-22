IQOO 8 Official Teaser Confirms August 4 Launch; First SD 888 Plus SoC Gaming Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's former sub-brand iQOO has maintained a good rapport in the gaming segment not just in India but other markets as well. The company had unveiled the iQOO 7 series earlier this feature is powered by the Snapdragon 8xx series chipsets. Now, the brand is ready to bring its successor in the form of iQOO 8. It seems that the company will be taking the wraps of this upcoming smartphone soon as the official teasers have already started floating online.

iQOO 8 Official Launch Teased

iQOO has revealed the launch details of the upcoming flagship iQOO 8 via an official teaser. The company has confirmed its launch on August 4, 2021. The device will be initially launched in China before making a global debut.

The teaser poster only hints at the standard variant's debut. We don't know yet if the company will be introducing any additional variant like the previous-gen lineup or will stick to the vanilla variant's launch.

iQOO 8: What All To Expect?

Not much is known just yet related to the iQOO 8 features and hardware. However, the official teaser poster hints at the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. It is worth mentioning that the iQOO 7 series has the SD 888 SoC powering the high-end variant. But the company seems to be using the updated Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset on the standard iQOO 8 as well.

Additionally, none of the mainstream smartphones has been launched with Qualcomm's new premium-grade processor. Going by the developments, the iQOO 8 will be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. This will definitely give this handset an edge over its rival.

We might see the device arrive with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage configuration. However, we will have to wait for some more leaks to reveal the details. The camera, display, and battery specifications are also at large.

However, similar to the previous-generation model we can expect a high-resolution FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

It would be interesting to see what all other major upgrades the iQOO 8 will bring over the iQOO 7. Since the official launch date is approaching, we will likely get some more information on the hardware via official teasers and leaks.

via

Best Mobiles in India