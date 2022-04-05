iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Launched In India; Pricing & Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO unveiled the iQOO 9 alongside the iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE in February in India. The smartphone was announced in Alpha and Legend color options. Now, the brand has brought a new color named - Phoenix Orange for the standard iQOO 9. The pricing and features of the new color variant are same as the existing variants. However, it comes with a color-changing technology.

iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Price & Availability

The Phoenix Orange Color of the iQOO 9 is up for grabs on the brand's official site. One can also purchase it via Amazon with a starting price of Rs. 42,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 46,990. Besides, ICICI Bank users can also avail of some offers on the official site.

iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Features

As mentioned above, the new color option has a color-changing technology. The brand claims that the new color variant is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass. It changes the color when it is exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays.

In terms of features, the device has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The iQOO 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is has a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with the 'Gimbal' technology, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP portrait camera. Additionally, it packs a 4,350 mAh battery unit that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a gaming device under Rs. 50,000, considering the iQOO 9 would be a good deal. Along with the flagship chip, it also comes with fast charging that claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just 6 minutes. Besides, it also includes a dual X-axis linear motor, an intelligent display chip, and so on.

