Just In
- 11 min ago Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched With WearOS 2: Features, Price In India
- 18 min ago Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS India Pricing & Key Features Revealed; Launching On April 12 Alongside F21 Series
- 36 min ago Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Listed On Amazon; India Price, Features We Known So Far
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition Launched: What’s Different From Its Predecessor?
Don't Miss
- News Demand for Indian tea likely to rise as Sri Lanka faces economic crisis
- Movies Sunny Kaushal Reveals If His Equation With Vicky Kaushal Has Changed After His Wedding With Katrina Kaif
- Finance IT Q4FY22 Preview: Seasonal Moderation In Growth Momentum
- Sports IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Team News, Squads
- Automobiles New Car Launches In April 2022: Honda’s New Hybrid Car To Tata’s New EV
- Education KCET Exam 2022 Registration Begins At kea.kar.nic.in, Know Steps To Apply, Documents Required And More
- Lifestyle Florian Hurel: I had The Full Liberty On Deciding All Looks For Suhana Khan
- Travel These Are The Best Summer Hikes In India
iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Launched In India; Pricing & Where To Buy?
iQOO unveiled the iQOO 9 alongside the iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE in February in India. The smartphone was announced in Alpha and Legend color options. Now, the brand has brought a new color named - Phoenix Orange for the standard iQOO 9. The pricing and features of the new color variant are same as the existing variants. However, it comes with a color-changing technology.
iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Price & Availability
The Phoenix Orange Color of the iQOO 9 is up for grabs on the brand's official site. One can also purchase it via Amazon with a starting price of Rs. 42,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 46,990. Besides, ICICI Bank users can also avail of some offers on the official site.
iQOO 9 New Phoenix Orange Color Features
As mentioned above, the new color option has a color-changing technology. The brand claims that the new color variant is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass. It changes the color when it is exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays.
In terms of features, the device has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The iQOO 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
There is has a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with the 'Gimbal' technology, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP portrait camera. Additionally, it packs a 4,350 mAh battery unit that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging.
Should You Buy?
If you are looking for a gaming device under Rs. 50,000, considering the iQOO 9 would be a good deal. Along with the flagship chip, it also comes with fast charging that claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just 6 minutes. Besides, it also includes a dual X-axis linear motor, an intelligent display chip, and so on.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185