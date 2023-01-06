Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Could Launch On January 18 In India; Brand Shares Teasers
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Specs, Display, Features, Compared
- 3 hrs ago Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola With "Business Grade" Features Announced
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Comparison
Don't Miss
- Finance 2 Multibagger Small Cap Stocks Rally Over 18% Intraday, Do You Own?
- Movies Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Seems To Be In Love Again! See The Viral Pics
- Lifestyle 10 Life Lessons That You Need To Learn From Experiences
- Automobiles Dakar 2023 Stage 6 Results: Nasser Al-Attiyah Claims 3rd Stage Win As Benavides Takes Motorcycle Victory
- Sports ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info
- Travel Origin: World’s Best Cocoa Beans and where to find them
- News ‘Use restraining devices’: DGCA to airlines on unruly passengers
- Education International Education Awards 2022 Winner List
iQOO 9 SE Price Dropped: Brings Android Smartphone Under ₹30,000 Mark
iQOO has launched the iQOO 11 series. The flagship Android smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Presumably, in preparation for the arrival of the iQOO 11 in India, Vivo's sub-brand has lowered the price of the iQOO 9 SE, which is still a capable and powerful Android smartphone. With the discount, iQOO 9 SE is available below the ₹30,000 mark.
iQOO 9 SE Price Dropped By ₹4,000 on Amazon India
The price of the iQOO 9 SE has dropped in India. The discounted price brings the smartphone under the ₹30,000 mark.
iQOO 9 SE launched with a sticker price of ₹33,990. The same smartphone is now listed on Amazon India for ₹29,990. This means the Android smartphone's price has been lowered by ₹4,000.
It is important to note that the lower price is applicable without any offers from banks or exchanging any old smartphones. Moreover, the lower price is applicable for the iQOO 9 SE model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Is iQOO 9 SE A Good Buy Below The ₹30,000 Mark?
The iQOO 9 SE was announced last year, however, the smartphone has powerful hardware. This makes the smartphone a good choice even in 2023.
The iQOO 9 SE has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI. The 1080p display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1300nits peak brightness, and supports HDR10+
The iQOO 9 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage.
iQOO has embedded a triple camera setup in the iQOO 9 SE, which is headlined by a 48MP f/1.79 OIS primary camera. The main lens comprises a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome camera. A 16 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is available for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.
The iQOO 9 SE draws power from a 4500mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging. It runs Android 12 and should get at least an Android 13 OS update.
With the discounted price, the iQOO 9 SE is now in the same price range as the just-announced Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, the Snapdragon 888 SoC gives the iQOO 9 SE an edge over the Redmi smartphone.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
82,999
-
38,900
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
37,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
7,390
-
39,999
-
13,901
-
10,434
-
11,980
-
8,370
-
20,210
-
61,760
-
12,999
-
17,590