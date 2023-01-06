ENGLISH

    By
    |
    iQOO 9 SE Price Dropped: Brings Android Smartphone Under ₹30,000 Mark

    iQOO has launched the iQOO 11 series. The flagship Android smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Presumably, in preparation for the arrival of the iQOO 11 in India, Vivo's sub-brand has lowered the price of the iQOO 9 SE, which is still a capable and powerful Android smartphone. With the discount, iQOO 9 SE is available below the ₹30,000 mark.

     

    iQOO 9 SE Price Dropped By ₹4,000 on Amazon India

    The price of the iQOO 9 SE has dropped in India. The discounted price brings the smartphone under the ₹30,000 mark.

    iQOO 9 SE launched with a sticker price of ₹33,990. The same smartphone is now listed on Amazon India for ₹29,990. This means the Android smartphone's price has been lowered by ₹4,000.

    It is important to note that the lower price is applicable without any offers from banks or exchanging any old smartphones. Moreover, the lower price is applicable for the iQOO 9 SE model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    Is iQOO 9 SE A Good Buy Below The ₹30,000 Mark?

    The iQOO 9 SE was announced last year, however, the smartphone has powerful hardware. This makes the smartphone a good choice even in 2023.

    The iQOO 9 SE has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI. The 1080p display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1300nits peak brightness, and supports HDR10+

    The iQOO 9 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    iQOO has embedded a triple camera setup in the iQOO 9 SE, which is headlined by a 48MP f/1.79 OIS primary camera. The main lens comprises a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome camera. A 16 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is available for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

     

    The iQOO 9 SE draws power from a 4500mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging. It runs Android 12 and should get at least an Android 13 OS update.

    With the discounted price, the iQOO 9 SE is now in the same price range as the just-announced Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, the Snapdragon 888 SoC gives the iQOO 9 SE an edge over the Redmi smartphone.

    Friday, January 6, 2023, 19:28 [IST]
    X