iQOO 9 Series Official Launched Confirmed; Specifications And Price Revealed News oi-Megha Rawat

iQOO is preparing to launch its iQOO 9 series in India. The iQOO 9 series consists of three models: iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and the iQOO 9 SE. It made its debut in China last year and now appears to be set to enter the Indian smartphone market. The specifications and price of the iQOO 9 series Indian variations have been leaked several times in the past.

iQOO 9 Specifications

The 6.5-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display on the iQOO 9 has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ flagship processor from last year, as opposed to the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset featured on the Chinese model. It is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities.

In terms of cameras, the gadget has a triple camera arrangement, with a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP portrait sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, as opposed to the Chinese variant's 50MP + 13MP + 13MP camera setup. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 4GB of virtual RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO 9Pro Specifications

The display on the iQOO 9 Pro is a 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 2k AMOLED with a resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 4,700 mAh battery in the iQOO 9 Pro is capable of 120W rapid charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

The iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 16MP depth sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front of the phone, there's a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 9SE Specifications

The iQOO 9 SE has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is in charge of the phone's internals. The iQOO 9 SE has a 48MP triple camera array on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera. It has a 4,500 mAh battery with a 65W rapid charging capability. The iQOO 9 SE has comparable specs to the iQOO Neo 5S, released in China last year.

iQOO 9 Series Price And Availability

The iQOO 9 series will debut later this month in India. The cheapest model in the range is the iQOO 9 SE, which is expected to cost roughly Rs 35,000, followed by the iQOO 9 at Rs 45,000 and the iQOO 9 Pro at Rs 55,000. Now that the firm has begun teasing the arrival of its iQOO 9 series in India, we may anticipate it to make an appearance shortly.

Best Mobiles in India