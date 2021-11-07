iQOO 9 Series To Launch In January 2022 In India; SD898 SoC And 120Hz AMOLED Panel Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is prepping up to launch the iQOO 8 series in India. However, the brand is yet to reveal the official launch date. Now, the latest development has revealed the launch timeline of the iQOO 9 series in India. The lineup is said to include two models - the standard iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Legend in the country. Alongside, the features of the iQOO 9 series devices have also been revealed. Let's check what the next-gen iQOO 9 series will offer.

iQOO 9 Series India Launch Timeline Revealed

The latest development by GizNext (via industry sources) has confirmed that the iQOO 9 series will launch in the country in January 2022. Alongside, the publication reveals that the iQOO 9 Legend will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. It is also said to feature an AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We will suggest you to take it as speculations as the brand has not shared anything regarding the launch.

iQOO 9 Series: What More To Expect?

As of now, the brand has not shared any key details of the upcoming iQOO 9 series devices. However, both the iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 already visited the IMEI database. We expect both the devices will have several upgrades over the iQOO 8 series.

iQOO 8 Series India Launch

The iQOO 8 series is expected to launch this month or next month in India. The exact launch timeline or date is yet to be announced. The iQOO 8 Pro model would be launched as the iQOO 8 Legend in India. In terms of features, the iQOO 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, a 4,500 mAh with 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging support, a 50MP triple camera system, and a 16MP camera sensor. On the other hand, the standard iQOO 8 will offer Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP triple camera system, and a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

