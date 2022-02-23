iQOO 9 Series With Triple Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched In India; Price, Features & Pre-Booking Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 9 series comprising the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and the iQOO 9 SE has been launched in India. The iQOO 9 SE is the cheapest model of the series, while the Pro variant is a premium offering with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. All three phones come with Android 12 OS, 120Hz display, and triple cameras. Here are the pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9 series in India.

iQOO 9, 9 Pro Features

Starting with the iQOO 9, it has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge fast charging support. The triple cameras of the iQOO 9 include a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera.

On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display which comes with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with the triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 16MP sensor with 2.5x optical zoom support.

Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.

iQOO 9 SE Features

Lastly, the iQOO 9 SE ships with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device runs the Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge fast charging support, and so on.

iQOO 9 Series Price & Pre-Booking Details In India

The iQOO 9 Pro price starts at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 69,990. The standard iQOO 9 price has been set at Rs. 42,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,990 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB model.

Lastly, the iQOO 9 SE carries a starting price of Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The iQOO 9 Pro comes in Dark Cruise and Legend colors, while the iQOO 9 will be available in Alpha and Legend variants. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 SE comes in Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra color options.

Both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro will be up for pre-booking starting today (February 23), while the iQOO 9 SE will be available for pre-booking from March 2. All models of the iQOO 9 series will be available for pre-booking or purchase through Amazon.

If you are pre-booking the iQOO 9 Pro using an ICICI Bank credit card, can get a flat Rs. 6,000 discount, whereas you can get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on the iQOO 9 and Rs. 3,000 discount on the iQOO 9 SE. Besides, there will be no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange offers.

Best Mobiles in India