Just In
- 13 min ago Sony VR2 Headset Design Teased; Draws Inspiration From PS5
- 34 min ago iQOO 9 Pro First Impressions: The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor
- 1 hr ago Realme GT 2 Pro Gets Google’s Performance Class 12 Certification
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Poco Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News Won't be scared, we will fight and win, says NCP leader Nawab Malik after arrest
- Finance Buy This Auto Ancillary Stock For 15% Gains In 12 Months
- Sports Two clubs keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus over a summer transfer
- Movies Madhuri Dixit And Varun Dhawan To Come Together For A Special Collaboration?
- Automobiles Bounce Infinity E1 Review — The Electric Scooter For The Masses
- Lifestyle India-US Partnership Critical To Vaccinating World Against Covid-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
- Education OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At ossc.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Uttar Pradesh
iQOO 9 Series With Triple Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched In India; Price, Features & Pre-Booking Offers
iQOO 9 series comprising the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and the iQOO 9 SE has been launched in India. The iQOO 9 SE is the cheapest model of the series, while the Pro variant is a premium offering with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. All three phones come with Android 12 OS, 120Hz display, and triple cameras. Here are the pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9 series in India.
iQOO 9, 9 Pro Features
Starting with the iQOO 9, it has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge fast charging support. The triple cameras of the iQOO 9 include a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera.
On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display which comes with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with the triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 16MP sensor with 2.5x optical zoom support.
Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.
iQOO 9 SE Features
Lastly, the iQOO 9 SE ships with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device runs the Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge fast charging support, and so on.
iQOO 9 Series Price & Pre-Booking Details In India
The iQOO 9 Pro price starts at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 69,990. The standard iQOO 9 price has been set at Rs. 42,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,990 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB model.
Lastly, the iQOO 9 SE carries a starting price of Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The iQOO 9 Pro comes in Dark Cruise and Legend colors, while the iQOO 9 will be available in Alpha and Legend variants. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 SE comes in Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra color options.
Both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro will be up for pre-booking starting today (February 23), while the iQOO 9 SE will be available for pre-booking from March 2. All models of the iQOO 9 series will be available for pre-booking or purchase through Amazon.
If you are pre-booking the iQOO 9 Pro using an ICICI Bank credit card, can get a flat Rs. 6,000 discount, whereas you can get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on the iQOO 9 and Rs. 3,000 discount on the iQOO 9 SE. Besides, there will be no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange offers.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299