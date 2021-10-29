iQOO 9 Visits IMEI Database; Hints Imminent India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the iQOO 9 series is under development. The Indian variant of the iQOO 9 Pro with the model number I2022 was spotted on the IMEI database. Now, the standard iQOO 9 has visited the same platform, hinting at an imminent India launch. For the unaware, the brand is now expected to bring the iQOO 8 series in November in India. So, the India launch of the iQOO 9 series might take some time.

iQOO 9 Spotted On IMEI Database

The iQOO 9 with model number V2171A has been listed on the IMEI Database. The database has not revealed anything except for the moniker of the device. There are no exact launch details of the iQOO 9 series yet. Since the brand brings its flagship lineup around six to seven months after. Given that, the iQOO 9 series is expected to go official in early 2022 in China.

iQOO 9 Series: What To Expect?

The features of the iQOO 9 series devices are still unknown. We can expect several upgrades from the iQOO 9 series over their predecessors. As of now, the brand is prepping up to launch the iQOO 8 series in India. The iQOO 8 Pro model would be launched as the iQOO 8 Legend. The exact launch date of the handsets is yet to be announced.

In terms of features, the iQOO 8 will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 8 will have a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP portrait sensor. Moreover, the device will pack a 16MP selfie camera, a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and Android 11 OS.

On the other hand, the iQOO8 Pro will have a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and a 4,500 mAh with 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging support.

It will come with a triple camera system that will house a 50MP IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilization support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP camera sensor. Other features include a 16MP front camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and so on.

