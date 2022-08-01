Just In
Why iQOO 9T Is Cheaper Than iQOO 9 Pro?
The iQOO 9T is finally here in India and will be available starting the 2nd of August. It is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone in the country. Not just that, it is also cheaper than the iQOO 9 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. So, why is the iQOO 9T cheaper than the iQOO 9 Pro despite being a more powerful smartphone?
iQOO 9T Is A Differently Positioned Device
As it is in the name itself, the iQOO 9 Pro is a pro or a premium smartphone, while the iQOO 9T is a performance-oriented device. A pro or a premium smartphone will have a high-end chip along with a few other things. Similarly, a performance-oriented smartphone's main focus is to offer top-of-the-line gaming capabilities.
This does not mean the iQOO 9T is only a performance-oriented smartphone. It just means that the iQOO 9 Pro just has a few more things such as a high-resolution display, a better camera setup, and even the overall fit and finish of the product makes it look like a high-end device.
Which One Should You Pick?
If you are a gamer and want a reliable smartphone, then the iQOO 9T is a better pick. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is just not more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it also runs cooler and consumes less power. Hence, any phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be better than a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
In the same context, the iQOO 9 Pro still has its place. It has a 2K 120Hz display, a better camera setup, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and support for wireless and reverses wireless charging.
With a starting price of Rs. 49,999, the iQOO 9T is a much cheaper offering. This becomes even more evident considering the iQOO 9 Pro costs Rs. 64,990 for the base model, making it Rs. 15,000 more expensive despite having a less-powerful chip.
