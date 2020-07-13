iQOO Announces World’s First 120W Fast-Charging Technology News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has announced its 120 Ultra-Fast charging technology. The brand claims that the new charging tech can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. iQOO already offers 33W, 44W, and 55W fast charging tech for its smartphones. The company says its new 120W Ultra-Fast charging technology can charge 50 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in five minutes and it takes 15 minutes to fully charge.

At the launch event, the iQOO's product manager claimed that the 4,000 mAh battery phone has a dual-battery system that features 6C cells. The charging adapter comes with array type pole form cells for protection and durability. The devices with 120W Ultra-Fast charging technology will have super VC liquid cooling technology to control the temperature.

A tipster claimed the company is already working on an unknown iQOO device with 120W Ultra-Fast charging. He also added that this latest charging tech can charge 80 percent of the battery in just a few minutes.

According to the tipster, the mysterious iQOO phone could be launched in August. Rumor has it that the latest charging tech can be seen on the iQOO Pro 3 5G phone which is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It is expected that the company will share the name of the phone in the upcoming days.

Chinese smartphone brands are gearing up to announce fast charging technology to the market. Oppo recently confirmed that it will launch the 125W Super Flash Charge technology on July 15. On the other hand, it is known that Realme is working on 100W+ Ultra dart charger.

Last year, Vivo also announced the 120W flash charging technology at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019 tech exhibition. If it has not been declared commercially. Also, the technology has not been seen to be used on any phone. So, iQOO 120W fast charging technology can be summoned as the world's first fast-charging.

