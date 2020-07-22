iQOO Announces New Referral Program For iQOO 3: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has announced a new referral program for the iQOO 3 users. If the referral is successful, both the referrer and referee will get Flipkart voucher for Rs. 1,000. The phone is offered in three color variants including Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver, and Tornado Black. Now, users can get the iQOO 3 priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB 4G model, The 8GB + 256GB 4G model retails for Rs 37,990. The top-end variant (12RAM + 256GB 5G) carry a tag of Rs 44,990.

How It Works

First, you have to click on the referral link available on the iQOO website. Then the iQOO 3 users will then need to submit a request for the referral link and after getting the referral link, they have to share the link with a referee (friends) to buy iQOO 3. If the referee buys the phone at the end, then both the referrer and referee will get a Flipkart voucher of Rs. 1000.

Is iQOO 3 Worth Buying In India?

In terms of display design, the iQOO 3 has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It also offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU. In terms of price, the company has used the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for the iQOO 3 which is optimized for games.

Coming to the optics, the device offers a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP primary lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

The smartphone packs a 4,400 mAh battery with support 55W Super FlashCharge technology that takes just 15 minutes to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent. It ships with Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. The iQOO 3 will be the first smartphones in the country which will get Android 11 OS updates. Looking at all the features of the phone, it is worth buying.

