iQOO Gaming Event Announced To Find Big Gaming Streamers In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo iQOO has something new to offer, especially for gaming streamers. To note, gaming streamers have surged in popularity with thousands of followers on platforms like YouTube. As part of a new event #iQOORaidNights, popular YouTube streamers like Tanmay Bhatt, Samay Raina, and GamerFleet are going to be on the lookout for India's next big gaming streamer.

iQOO recently emerged as one of the popular smartphone brands with a niche following. Gamers have taken a keen interest in the new brand, which recently launched a couple of flagship devices like the iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, and the iQOO Z3. With 5G support and game-centric features, these smartphones have surged in popularity, especially among Gen-Z consumers.

iQOO Gaming Event: What To Expect

The new #iQOORaidNights is one of the game-centric virtual events, where iQOO is on the lookout for the next big gaming streamer. Here, gamers will need to go live on YouTube and stream with the #iQOORaidNights hashtag. Popular personalities on YouTube like Tanmay Bhatt, Samay Raina, and GamerFleet, who are the 'Raid Bosses' will raid the streamers with a community vote.

iQOO notes that two winners will be awarded the iQOO 7 Legend smartphones along with a cash prize of Rs. 20,000. Further, eight shortlisted candidates over four weeks will have a faceoff based on a challenge thrown by the Raid Bosses, where the mega winner will be awarded gaming sets worth Rs. 1.2 lakhs.

iQOO Gaming Event Date, Time Details

The new #iQOORaidNights event will begin from today, June 25, and will take place every Friday for the next four weeks. The event will be open from 10 PM to 12 AM starting today. The game is a hunt for the next big Indian gaming streamer on YouTube.

How To Participate In iQOO Gaming Event?

Participating in the #iQOORaidNights is quite easy. Interested participants will simply need to go live and stream on YouTube. The #iQOORaidNights hashtag will have to be used to be easily discovered by the judges 'Raid Bosses'. As mentioned, winners stand a chance to win a gaming set worth Rs. 1.2 lakhs.

