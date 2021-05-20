iQOO Introduces iQOO 7 Series Amazon Gift Card Offers; Get Rs. 2000 Cashback News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 series was launched in India last month comprising the standard iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend models. The iQOO 7 5G starts at Rs. 31,990, while the iQOO 7 Legend is selling in India starting at Rs. 39,990. If you have missed the launch offers, then here's another chance.

The brand has now announced iQOO 7 series Amazon Gift Card offers where you need to buy iQOO 7 series gift cards from Amazon between May 18 and May 24. Then, you get a cashback offer worth Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of iQOO 7 series smartphones between May 25 and June 30, 2021. Follow these steps to avail the offer.

How To Avail?

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the iQOO 7 Series Gift Card page on Amazon.

Step 2: Purchase the iQOO 7 series Gift Card worth any denomination.

Step 3: You will get the gift card in the box of your registered email and then you need to add the gift card to your Amazon account to get the amount in Amazon Pay balance.

Step 4: Now, buy an iQOO 7 series smartphone from Amazon India using the same account and will get an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on your Amazon Pay balance within 15 days of purchase.

iQOO 7 5G, iQOO 7 Legend 5G Price In India

The standard iQOO 7 starts at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs. 39,990 for 8GB + 128GB model andRs. 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. So, with this new offer, the iQOO 7 will cost Rs. 29,990 and the iQOO 7 Legend can be purchased starting at Rs. 37,990.

iQOO 7 5G Vs iQOO 7 Legend 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Both phones will be a great pick for gaming enthusiasts. The iQOO 7 Legend 5G runs the Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the iQOO 7 comes with the Snapdragon 870. If your budget around Rs. 30,000 then can consider the iQOO 7 5G. However, by spending a few more thousand you get better camera features, improved haptic feedback system on the iQOO 7 Legend 5G.

