    IQOO Might Open Physical Stores In India: Report

    iQOO has recently launched its first smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone -- iQOO 3 comes in two variants, such as 4G and 5G. The smartphone is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, it has been reported that the company is planning to set up its stores in the country.

    "We are currently finalizing the strategy for the offline market, and sooner than later, we will enter the brick and mortar stores," Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO India was quoted by The Mobile Indian. Adding to that, "We will explore different locations where the customers can touch and feel the device, and they will get to experience the features of iQOO 3. There will be a proper demo zone where they can look, feel, and try the product so that they can decide how good it is."

    It is worth mentioning that the company has also 5G smartphone in India when there is no network. Besides, the company said that it has no plans to launch smartphones in the affordable segment. However, there are chances that iQOO will launch a smartphone in the mid-premium segment, which clearly means that the company is all set to target OnePlus and Asus.

    iQOO 3 Specifications And Features

    The 4G variant of IQOO 3 is priced at Rs. 36,990, whereas the 5G model will be available at Rs. 44,990. The smartphone is powered with a 4,400 mAh battery along with 55W SuperFlash Charge technology, which the company claims can charge a smartphone 50 percent in only 15 minutes.

    The smartphone is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The newly launched smartphone will be available on Flipkart and its website from March 4. Apart from that, the company is offering No Cost EMI payment option and benefits of Rs. 12,000 to Reliance Jio users.

    Thursday, February 27, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
