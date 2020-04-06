iQOO Neo 3 To Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate LCD Display, Snapdragon 865 News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo's sister company iQOO is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone - the iQOO Neo 3 soon. The smartphone is said to take on the Redmi K30 which is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market to offers the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

According to the reports, the smartphone is expected to be launch later this month. The rumors and leaks about the smartphone have already started surfacing on the web ahead of the launch disclosing the key specifications of the phone.

According to the report from Digital Chat Station, a Chinese blogger and tipster have claimed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 3 will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone will sports an LCD panel, and won't feature an AMOLED display, unlike its predecessors. The blogger also added that the LCD panel of the iQOO Neo 3 will comes with 120Hz refresh rate support along with punch-hole camera setup.

As mentioned above, the Redmi K30 Pro is the only affordable smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 865 process and in order to keep the price low the company has compromised with the refresh rate of the display and equipped the phone with 60Hz AMOLED panel. It seems iQOO is going to take advantage of this and offer 120Hz refresh rate display because most of the buyers want higher-refresh rate screen for a better experience. The LCD panel on the smartphone will still keep the cost low.

The tipster also disclosed that the iQOO Neo 3 will feature a 48MP primary rear camera. However, he didn't reveal any information about other sensors which are going to accompany the primary sensor.

According to the report, the iQOO Neo 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which means it will launch with 5G network support. The reports also claim that the company will launch a 4G version of the phone for countries which are still unable to develop the 5G network band. The 4G version is also said to be cheaper than the 5G variant.

Source

Best Mobiles in India