iQOO Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Teased: Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is one of the few brands known for its high-end gaming smartphones. Recently, the brand unveiled India's first 5G gaming smartphone called the iQOO 3 packed with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Now, the company seems to have a new device in the iQOO Neo series in the making. The upcoming device is said to be the iQOO Neo 3 whose existence has been tipped by the company itself.

The iQOO Neo 3's launch has been teased by Vivo itself on its official Weibo account. As per the teaser, the device will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as the iQOO 3. This means the upcoming handset will be a new 5G device by the Chinese manufacturer.

Besides the flagship processor, the iQOO Neo 3 is also said to accommodate display with a higher resolution rate. However, the company hasn't revealed if it will be a 90Hz or 120Hz panel. That's all the teaser hints about the upcoming smartphone.

We aren't sure by when the device will go official in China or the remaining global market. But, some information on the same should surface in the coming days. It would be interesting to see if the iQOO Neo 3 bears any similarities in terms of hardware as the iQOO 3 5g; keeping aside the hardware.

To recap, the iQOO 3 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It ships with Android 10 OS with an iQOO UI skin atop. The device features four cameras on the rear that packs a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, another 13MP sensor (ultrawide), and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device adorns a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel and has a punch-hole that accommodates a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a 4,440 mAH battery that is backed with a 55W Super FlashCharge technology.

