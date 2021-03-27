iQOO Neo 5 5G Listed In IMEI Database; India Launch Soon? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched a bunch of 5G enabled gaming smartphone for the masses. The iQOO Z3 5G and the iQOO Neo 5G are amongst the most recent gaming devices by the brand. While the former comes as an affordable gaming smartphone, the latter is a premium smartphone launched earlier this month in China. Rumours are rife that the device might make an entry into the Indian market as well. Confirming this piece of information is a new online listing.

When To Expect iQOO Neo 5 India Launch?

The iQOO Neo 5 has been spotted in the IMEI India database. The listing was initially spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. The details were shared via his official Twitter handle. As of now, the details on its official India launch are scarce. But, the IMEI database listing indicates its arrival any time soon.

So yes, the iQOO Neo 5 is likely to launch soon in India now, its IMEI has already been registered in the Indian IMEI database.

The brand might start dropping teasers confirming the features and launch timeline in the coming days. Moreover, the company might not make any changes to the hardware compared to its Chinese counterpart. Speaking of the specifications, the company will be launching the iQOO Neo 5 with the Snapdragon 870 processor.

The chipset will come with 5G connectivity and have Adreno 650GPU support. The processor will be further paired up with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQOO Neo 5 will boot on Android 11 OS and have Vivo's new Origin OS UI pre-installed. The unit is expected to come with up to 256GB storage capacity.

The smartphone will be announced with a 6.62-inch display.

It will be an AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an FHD+ resolution. The panel will support a higher 120Hz refresh rate for better frame rates during high-end gameplay.

It will also be HDR10+ certified for streaming 1080p videos at OTT platforms. It also integrates a fingerprint scanner for security. The iQOO Neo 5 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole for a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset will feature a triple-lens camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony IMX589 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera setup will have an additional 2MP lens that will capture bokeh shots.

In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Neo 5 will come with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi. The device will feature a 4,400 mAh battery that will be aided by 66W fast charging.

