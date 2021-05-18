iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Launching On May 24; 44W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 870 Soc Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to add another handset named the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition to its Neo lineup. The device will be a toned-down version of the original iQOO Neo 5, launched back in March in China. The company has shared a teaser on Weibo, confirming the launch for May 24. As of now, the company has not shared much info about the upcoming special edition.

The phone was previously spotted on multiple certifications and the official teaser has also revealed display design about the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition. Going by the teaser, the smartphone will have a punch-hole camera cutout on the top-right corner of the display instead of the center punch-hole design featured on the original model.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Details

As per the previous reports, the upcoming iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will ship with the Snapdragon 870 processor which also runs the iQOO Neo 5. However, the device is said to support 44W fast charging instead of 66W fast charging.

This time, the phone is rumored to feature 144Hz refresh rate, while iQOO Neo 5 has a 120Hz display. Other details are still unknown at this moment. We expect the display size, camera module might be similar to the original version.

To recall, the iQOO Neo 5 was launched with a has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB expandable UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 11-based OriginOS custom skin on top and packs a 4,400 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the phone has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition: What We Think

There is a chance the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will also pack additional sensors. So, we can't also surely assume that other features will be similar to the original model. It remains to be seen whether the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will cost higher than the original model.

As far as the India launch is concerned, we expect the special edition might arrive in the future as the original iQOO Neo 5 is selling in India under the iQOO 7 moniker.

