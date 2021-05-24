iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Announced: Best Mid-Range Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has been announced in China. The smartphone costs slightly cheaper than the original iQOO Neo 5 and features include a 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and much more.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Price

The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition price starts at 2,299 Yuan (around Rs. 26,053) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 Yuan (around Rs. 28,323) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option will cost 2,699 Yuan (around Rs. 30,590). It comes in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White color options. As of now, there is no word on its international availability or India launch.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Features

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition has a smaller 6.56-inch LCD screen compared to the original model; however, it supports 144Hz refresh rate instead of 120Hz refresh rate on the latter. The fingerprint sensor of the handset is integrated with the power button placed on the right edge.

The same Snapdragon 870 SoC handles the processing paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with 3GB virtual RAM and a 4,500mAh battery fuels the device with support for 44W rapid charging. It claims to take 33 minutes to charge 70 percent battery.

There is the same triple camera system on the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition that includes a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro shooter. Camera features also include portrait mode, up to 1080p slow-motion, and up to 4K video recording. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.

Moreover, the phone runs Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 for iQOO and has an 11-layer liquid cooling heat dissipation system. Lastly, it offers stereo speakers, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Best Mid-range In Segment?

There is no certainty whether the device will arrive in India as of now. As we already know that brands do not launch the special edition outside of China. However, features like 144Hz display, fast charging, and cooling heat dissipation system make it the best device in the mid-range segment. With this, the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition can also beat some flagship models.

