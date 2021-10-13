iQOO Neo 5s Features And Pricing Tipped Online; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO seems to be launching a new handset under its Neo 5 series soon, which could be dubbed as the iQOO Neo 5s. Now, the Neo 5 series includes the standard Neo 5 and the Neo 5 Vitality Edition. The former was launched as the iQOO 7 in India. In the latest development, the key features and the pricing of the alleged iQOO Neo 5s have been tipped.

iQOO Neo 5s Features Tipped Online

The features of the iQOO Neo 5s have been shared by tipster Bald Panda and another tipster (Arsenal) has shared few details of the phone along with the moniker. However, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of the Neo 5s device.

iQOO Neo 5s: What To Expect?

The iQOO Neo 5s is said to come with a 6.56-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2376 pixel resolution, support for 10-bit color, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. Moreover, there could be a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 66W fast charging.

Other features are tipped to include a second-generation independent display chip, second-generation liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, dual speakers, and a linear motor. For cameras, the phone is said to have a triple rear camera system that will offer 48MP Sony IMX598 main lens with OIS support. Other sensor details are still a mystery; however, the selfie camera is mentioned as 16MP.

iQOO Neo 5s Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at 2,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 35,100), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is expected to come with a price tag of 3,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 40,938).

iQOO Neo 5s: What We Think

There is no official confirmation on the aforementioned details. So, we need to wait for further info to surface online. As of now, we cannot surely tell whether the brand will launch this edition outside of China or not. Additionally, the brand is prepping up for the launch of the iQOO 8 series later this month or early November in India. However, the exact launch date has not been disclosed yet.

Best Mobiles in India