iQOO Neo 5s, Neo 6 SE Tipped To Launch This Month; Key Specifications Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is expected to launch two devices under its Neo lineup dubbed the Neo 5s and the Neo 6 SE soon. However, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of these aforementioned devices. Further, the launch of the handsets is said to take place this month. Also, features of both the Neo 5s and the Neo 6 SE have been leaked online.

iQOO Neo 5s, Neo 6 SE Features Leaked Online

The latest info comes to the light via tipster Digital Chat Station who has revealed features of both devices. The iQOO Neo 5s is said to come with a 120Hz OLED panel. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery unit which will support 66W fast charging.

This is not the first time, we are hearing about the iQOO Neo 5s. Previously, the tipster Bald Panda and tipster Arsenal shared a few details of the phone. Going by this, the iQOO Neo 5s will feature a 6.56-inch display. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For imaging, there will be a 48MP triple rear camera system and the main camera will also support OIS. Other features are rumored to include a second-generation independent display chip, second-generation liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, dual speakers, 16MP selfie camera, and so on.

On the other hand, the Neo 6 SE is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. It might support 66W fast charging. Other features of the phone are still unknown at this moment.

iQOO Neo 5s, Neo 6 SE: Expected Price, Launch Details

As above-mentioned, both phones will be announced this month. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Neo 5s is said to come starting at 2,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 35,100), while the price of the Neo 6 SE is still a mystery.

However, the phone is rumored to be a mid-range device similar to the iQOO Neo 5s. If the brand will indeed launch the devices in the coming days, we expect it will soon start teasing their arrival.

