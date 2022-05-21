iQOO Neo 6 5G To Launch On May 31; Here’s Everything You Need To Know News oi-Rohit Arora

iQOO Neo 6 is all set to make its official launch in India. The brand has confirmed that the new mid-range handset will be unveiled on May 31, 2022, and will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in. The base variant of the iQOO Neo 6 will most likely be priced under Rs. 30,000 and will take on sub-30K handsets such as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Oppo Reno 7 5G, Realme GT neo 2, Realme 9 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and the OnePlus Nord 2.

Launched recently in China, the iQOO Neo 6 brings along an interesting set of hardware. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which supplied power to a slew of flagship devices in 2021 including the iQOO 7 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, Vivo X60 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, Mi 11X 5G, and more. The 7nm chipset impressed us with its overall performance and should ensure a lag-free performance on the new iQOO device.

Another highlight of the Neo 6 will be the 80W fast-charging support, which should refuel the device's 4,700mAh battery from flat to 100% in about 30 minutes or less. The handset flaunts the feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The E4 type AMOLED panel will offer a peak brightness of 1300nits.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 6's Indian version will most likely boast a triple-lens camera system featuring a 64MP OIS-enabled primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. A mid-range handset with a dated 2MP macro sensor in 2022 is a bit of a disappointment for shutterbugs.

Moving on, the smartphone will run Android 12 out of the box with Funtouch UI 12 on top of it. Similar to most iQOO handsets, the Neo 6 will also come pre-installed with a host of unwanted bloatware. iQOO will most likely introduce the Neo 6 in two or possibly variants. The top-most variant will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

With these specs, the iQOO Neo 6 could offer a good value to buyers willing to purchase a mid-range handset in 2022. iQOO can make the deal more interesting by offering some discounts and offers on the launch price of the Neo 6. We will soon bring our first impressions of the iQOO Neo 6 to inform you about its performance as a daily driver.

