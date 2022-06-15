iQOO Neo 6 Available With Up Rs. 4,000 Discount On Amazon India; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 6 was launched last month in India. The latest smartphone from iQOO comes with high-end features such as the Snapdragon 870, 80W charging, and many more. The device price starts at Rs. 29,999; however, it can now be purchased with up to 4,000 discount.

The brand is hosting the "iQOO Days" sale on Amazon, which will run until June 18. During the sale, you can buy all iQOO phones at discount. Here we've listed offers of the recently launched iQOO Neo 6 on Amazon India.

iQOO Neo 6 Gets Up To Rs. 4,000 Discount

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999, while the higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is launched at Rs. 33,999. Now, Amazon is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 and flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

With these offers, the base variant can be purchased for Rs. 25,999, while the high-end model will cost Rs. 29,999. Further, the iQOO Neo 6 is selling in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage color options.

iQOO Neo 6 Features

The iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also supports up to 4GB of extended RAM.

There is a 4,700 mAh battery unit that supports 80W fast wired charging which is claimed to take just 12 minutes to charge up to 50 percent battery. The phone runs Android 12 and comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP GW1P main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speaker setup, liquid cooling system, etc.

iQOO Neo 6 With Discount: Reasons To Buy



For an asking price of Rs. 25,999, you get a flagship processor, which runs smartphones like the OnePlus 9R which is priced at around Rs. 40,000. Apart from the processor, the iQOO Neo 6 is based on the E4 AMOLED panel along with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and packs 80W fast wired charging which is another plus point in this segment.

