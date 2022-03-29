iQOO Neo 6 Leak: Renders, Colors, And Storage Options Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The iQOO Neo 6 is an upcoming smartphone that has been surfacing in rumors and leaks of late. Previously, we saw reports revealing that the device could be launched in China in April with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, a leak on the microblogging platform Weibo has revealed the possible renders of the smartphone.

Notably, one post shared the front of the alleged iQOO Neo 6 smartphone on Weibo and another post showed the back panel of the device. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center. Moving on to the rear, it looks like there will be a triple-camera setup at the rear alongside an LED flash unit. From the leaked render, it is seen that there will be a pattern on its rear with the iQOO branding at the bottom.

iQOO Neo 6: What To Expect?

In a separate Weibo post, it has been suggested that the iQOO Neo 6 will be available in several configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM. When it comes to color options, the smartphone is believed to be launched in Black, Grey, Orange, and Blue colors.

Talking about rumored specs, the iQOO Neo 6 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, there is speculation that it will use the latest flagship chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with some type of heat dissipation system. Also, it is claimed to get power from a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

As per a listing of the upcoming iQOO smartphone in the Google Play Console, it showed that the device could run Android 11 based on OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12. Also, it was hinted that the smartphone will have a punch-hole cutout at the top center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. This report speculated the arrival of the iQOO Neo 6 to be slated for April.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the same and we need to wait for further details to be revealed in the coming days.

