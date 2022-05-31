iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W Charging Launched In India; Price & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

iQOO Neo 6 smartphone has just been launched in India. The phone is essentially the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China earlier this month. The new iQOO offering in the country offers a high screen refresh rate, a massive touch sampling rate to entice gamers, and 80W fast charging technology.

The iQOO Neo 6 offers an impressive design with a punch-hole display. The device has highly narrow bezels on all sides to provide an immersive media experience. There's a square camera module on the back, which houses the three camera lenses and the LED flash units. The fingerprint sensor of the smartphone is placed below the screen of the handset. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out-of-the-box.

iQOO has fitted the Neo 6 with a 6.62-inch display, which offers full HD+ resolution and an AMOLED screen panel. The smartphone sports a massive 120Hz screen refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ content support, and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz. The handset is also equipped with a five-layer 3D graphite cooling system to keep the heat down while performing intense tasks like gaming.

iQOO Neo 6 Is Powered By Snapdragon 870 Processor

Powering the iQOO Neo 6 is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor based on the 7nm fabrication process. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Unfortunately, the device doesn't support microSD card memory expansion. At the rear, the iQOO Neo 6 has a 64MP Samsung primary camera lens, which is aided by OIS and a dual-LED flash unit.

The 64MP main camera on the iQOO Neo 6 is accompanied by a 12MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. The device is capable of recording high-quality videos with 4K resolution. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie snapper with an aperture of f/2.0. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. A 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support completes the specs.

iQOO Neo 6 Price In India, Launch Offers

The iQOO Neo 6's 8GB / 128GB base model is being offered for Rs. 29,999. The higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 33,999 starting from today itself.

Best Mobiles in India