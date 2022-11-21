iQOO Neo 7 SE Poster Leaked Online; Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped News oi -Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is keeping busy as several smartphones from the brand are lined up for launch. The brand recently unveiled the iQOO Neo 7 in China, and it looks like the series might include more devices. An alleged poster of the iQOO Neo 7 SE has surfaced on Weibo, giving us an idea of what to expect. For one, it will feature the new Dimensity 8200 chipset.

The leaked poster of the alleged iQOO Neo 7 SE reveals the phone in three color models. A dual-camera setup at the rear with a curved design is also evident. The poster also reveals a couple of other details like its battery, fast charging technology, and more.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Poster Leaked Online

From the looks of it, the new iQOO Neo 7 SE looks quite identical to the iQOO Neo 7 that launched recently in China. It will likely launch in orange, blue, and black colors. The leaked poster further confirms that it would flaunt an E5 AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Dimensity 8200 chipset will power the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE. The poster further states the iQOO phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. This would make the iQOO Neo 7 SE a powerful smartphone in its segment.

One can see the dual-camera setup at the rear of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The leaked poster further states that the primary camera will include OIS (optical image stabilization) support. To note, the iQOO Neo 7 features a Sony IMX766 primary camera. There's a high chance the Neo 7 SE might feature a different primary camera.

Another leak suggests the iQOO Neo 7 SE might debut in four configurations with 8GB + 256GB as the base model. Other storage options would include 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512B. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Launch: What to Expect?

From the looks of it, the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE seems to be quite a powerful smartphone. Like other iQOO phones, one can expect more gaming features on the device. Since the poster has leaked online, we can expect the iQOO Neo 7 SE to debut soon. Reports also suggest that another model, the iQOO Neo 7s will be launching soon.

