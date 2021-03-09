iQOO Neo5 Display Specifications, Design Officially Teased; 120Hz Refresh Rate Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is prepping up for a new gaming smartphone launch on March 16. The company will be launching the Neo5 as its latest flagship offering in China. The brand has already confirmed the arrival details via teaser posters. The company earlier teased the battery capacity and fast charging speeds were leaked earlier. Now, the new teaser reveals the key display specs along with the design.

iQOO Neo5 Design And Display Officially Teased

The iQOO Neo5's new teaser poster suggests the device will be launched a Samsung AMOLED E3 display. The display size is not mentioned but the spec-sheet suggests a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The display will have a 6000000:1 contrast ratio and have HDR10+ certification. This will make the panel suitable not just for gaming but also for video playback.

As per the teaser poster shared on Weibo, the iQOO Neo5 will launch with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The image of the front panel shows a punch-hole for the selfie camera placed at the centre-top. The panel has narrow borders on the sides and top, but it is slightly thick at the chin.

The left panel visible in the teaser poster suggests no keys and ports. This indicates both volume and the power key would be housed on the right spine. Previously, the company had confirmed a 4,400 mAh battery unit and 66W fast charging support. We might see the brand confirming some other features as well ahead of the official launch.

But, if we go by the past leaks, then the iQOO Neo5 is likely making a debut with the Snapdragon 870 processor. It will come with 5G network support. It is expected to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The smartphone camera specifications are expected to include a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor. The iQOO Neo5 will also have a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The device is upped to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

via

Best Mobiles in India