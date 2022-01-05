iQOO Quest Days Sale Brings Attractive Discounts; iQOO 7 Gets Permanent Price Cut News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has announced the Quest Days sale on Amazon which will be valid until January 8. During the sale, you can buy the iQOO 7 series and other models at discounted prices. Also, the brand is giving a no-cost EMI option, cupon discounts and exchange offers. However, the iQOO 7 has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 29,990.

iQOO 7 Price In India

The base model of the iQOO 7 5G now costs Rs. 29,990 which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the mid-tier 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is now available at Rs. 31,990. The high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model of the iQOO 7 5G now retails for Rs. 33,990. Also, you can get Rs. 2,000 coupon discount on Amazon for the Quest Days sale which brings the price to Rs. 27,990.

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend 5G is now selling at a discount of Rs. 3,000. You can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G at just Rs. 36,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 39,990. Besides, the iQOO Z5 and the Z3 are available with a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000.

iQOO 7 Vs iQOO 7 Legend: Which One Should You Buy?

Both phones are now can be purchased with an irresistible offer. If your budget is high, can consider the iQOO 7 Legend. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also features an upgraded cooling tech haptic feedback system to improve the gaming experience. For imaging, it doesn't disappoint you, offering a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the other hand, if you don't want to spend more than Rs. 30,000, considering the standard iQOO 7 would not be bad. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The phone packs a 4,450 mAh battery unit paired with 66W FlashCharge fast charging support. There is also a graphite layer to bring a full-coverage liquid cooling system. It runs Android 11 OS and offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP camera for selfies and videos.

Additionally, both the iQOO Z3 and the Z5 would also be good to consider if you are looking for a mid-range powerful device with 5G connectivity. It is also important to note that the discount offers on Amazon are available for a limited time period, so, you need to visit Amazon immediately to grab your favorite iQOO phone.

